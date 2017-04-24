Blotter: 19-year-old man shot multiple times in Little Elm

A 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Plano on Monday afternoon after he was shot multiple times by an unidentified gunman at his home in the 2800 block of Dawn Springs Drive in Little Elm, according to a press release from the town. Paramedics were able to stabilize the teenager on the scene before he underwent emergency surgery, the release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.