Birthing center or hospital? More choices for Northa
Jeannine Watson Tate says she has the best job around. She gets to help moms bring their babies into the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,413
|looking for some truth from plano
|Apr 6
|xxx
|7
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|Apr 2
|Nope
|2
|WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07)
|Mar 31
|quityourbs
|563
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|Mar 22
|Mikey
|25
|Do u know him
|Mar 15
|gfu
|1
|12U Select Team Has Immediate Need
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC