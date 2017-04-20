Before they go, see how Maher Maso and Brian Loughmiller made Collin County a global brand
With neighboring cities challenged by similar growing pains, McKinney and Frisco mayors Brian Loughmiller and Maher Maso have joked they should merge and become Frickinney. For nearly two decades, these Collin County leaders have worked in lockstep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,442
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|3 hr
|Art Anderson
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|9,746
|pain management doctor in dallas
|15 hr
|Wendolyn252
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Thu
|Chuck Schumer
|12
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Wed
|Bromhead
|1
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|WarForOil
|16
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC