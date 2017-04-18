All Lanes of Highway 121 Closed at Highway 5 Due to Crash
Melissa Police confirm a driver going southbound Highway 121 near the railroad bridge in Melissa lost control and flipped the full septic tank pump truck he was driving. The unidentified male driver was ejected from the vehicle and flown to Medical Center of Plano in an unknown condition.
