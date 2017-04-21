After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to...

After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off its development projects

But don't be surprised if you read more about Allen, the city of about 100,000 people on U.S. Highway 75 north of Plano. Allen and Altera Development are breaking ground next week on a $91 million hotel and conference center at U.S. 75 and Bethany Drive.

bromhead

Arlington, TX

#1 8 hrs ago
LOL you can see allens "Housing projects " all over town,,cheaply built,,wooden 4-5 story future tenement -fire traps,,Where the Mayor and council never met a builder developer they didn't like,,but hey folks <<CONSERVE WATER and pay those taxes,,
