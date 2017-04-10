a I didna t agree with your flaga : Thief replaces churcha s rainbow flag with American one
When Betsy Friauf donated a rainbow flag to her local church in Plano, Tex. last October, she was hopeful - but expected the worst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|2 hr
|alexdeal
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|guest
|1,429
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|9,743
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|15
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|Sun
|Lest
|1
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Sat
|Timmee
|3
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|Apr 2
|Nope
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC