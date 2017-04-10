a I didna t agree with your flaga : T...

a I didna t agree with your flaga : Thief replaces churcha s rainbow flag with American one

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Island Packet

When Betsy Friauf donated a rainbow flag to her local church in Plano, Tex. last October, she was hopeful - but expected the worst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... 2 hr alexdeal 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr guest 1,429
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 13 hr WarForOil 9,743
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) Sun WarForOil 15
Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB Sun Lest 1
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas Sat Timmee 3
Brand Awareness Focus Group Apr 2 Nope 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC