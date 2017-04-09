A caregiver struggles to find herself in the gentle romance, 'Let It...

It's oddly fitting that theater, which produces fleeting art that dissolves after each moment passes, should do such an exquisite job with capturing the poignancy of Alzheimer's, where the brain's ability to make sense and put words to thoughts is battered over time like a sand castle by waves. Theatre Britain's touching Let It Be Me by British playwright Carey Jane Hardy explores this territory, with focus on a caregiver, Amy , who unexpectedly finds herself with a last chance at romance .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.