7-Eleven adds second single-origin coffee to offerings

Hailing from the Chiapas region of Mexico, the sustainable, premium coffee is Rainforest Alliance Certified and exclusively available at participating 7-Eleven stores. Last fall, the convenience store retailer introduced its first single-origin coffee, which is sourced from Nicaragua.

