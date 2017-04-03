7-Eleven adds second single-origin coffee to offerings
Hailing from the Chiapas region of Mexico, the sustainable, premium coffee is Rainforest Alliance Certified and exclusively available at participating 7-Eleven stores. Last fall, the convenience store retailer introduced its first single-origin coffee, which is sourced from Nicaragua.
