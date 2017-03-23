Workers find grenade outside home

A member of the Plano, Texas, Police Department Bomb Squad inspects a grenade that was found Tuesday underneath the porch of the home on the corner of 39th and Olive Streets in Texarkana, Texas. Texas-side police and firefighters blocked off the area and evacuated homes within two blocks of the house where the grenade was found until it could be safely detonated.

