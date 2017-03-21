Toyota Is Building The Ultimate Racet...

Toyota Is Building The Ultimate Racetrack Driveway In Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Jalopnik

Toyota's somewhat troubled new HQ in Texas includes an executive retreat that will have something special: a private racetrack right by its 12,205 sq. ft. Tudor-style chateau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we need to find someone who will run as democra... 1 hr ThomasA 2
hay trump stock market drop 238 4 hr Wayne 2
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) 7 hr RevLB 55
News Texas attorney general bullies school for allow... 8 hr Mikey 12
Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10) 8 hr 3565ana 27
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 14 hr guest 1,308
Do u know him Mar 15 gfu 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,591 • Total comments across all topics: 279,724,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC