Toyota Gains Access to Microsoft's Connected Car Patents
Microsoft has agreed to license many of its connected car patents to Toyota , expanding an existing collaboration between the two companies. Under the licensing agreement, Toyota gains access to Microsoft's patented car technologies, which include operating systems, cybersecurity resources, artificial intelligence, voice recognition, and gesture controls.
