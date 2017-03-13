Top Chef John Tesar Plans to Bring Te...

Top Chef John Tesar Plans to Bring Texas Steak to San Francisco

Eater critic Bill Addison once called outspoken Dallas chef John Tesar 's steakhouse, Knife , "a beefy joyride for every budget." Now it looks like San Francisco might soon get a "beefy joyride" of its own, as former Top Chef contestant Tesar says he plans to expand his critically-acclaimed Dallas steakhouse with a location in SF's Metreon Center.

