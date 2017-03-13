Top Chef John Tesar Plans to Bring Texas Steak to San Francisco
Eater critic Bill Addison once called outspoken Dallas chef John Tesar 's steakhouse, Knife , "a beefy joyride for every budget." Now it looks like San Francisco might soon get a "beefy joyride" of its own, as former Top Chef contestant Tesar says he plans to expand his critically-acclaimed Dallas steakhouse with a location in SF's Metreon Center.
