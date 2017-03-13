Three Regeneron Science Talent Search Finalists Share Their Thoughts on Being Girls in STEM
When Hillary Clinton accepted her award as the Girls Inc. 2017 Champion for Girls Award, she said that gaining full equality for women is the "unfinished business of the 21st century," and stated, "there are still too few women" in areas like academia, science, and technology. Indeed, according to the National Science Board , women make up half of the college-educated workforce, but only 29% of the STEM workforce.
