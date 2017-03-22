'They have not given up': Christina Morris' family discusses her kidnapping with Dateline NBC
Nearly six months have passed since a judge ordered a life prison sentence for the man convicted in the aggravated kidnapping of a Plano woman more than two years ago. "This is a dreadfully sad story, and there's no getting around that," said Josh Mankiewicz, a correspondent for Dateline NBC .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|114
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|4 hr
|AussieBobby
|28
|we need to find someone who will run as democra...
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|guest
|1,308
|Do u know him
|Mar 15
|gfu
|1
|12U Select Team Has Immediate Need
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|2
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|Feb 28
|ShowPhartt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC