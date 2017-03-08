Texas outpaces rest with some of nation's hardest workers
Texans are being recognized right and left for their intense work ethic. First it was SmartAsset pointing out the impressive number of hours Dallasites log at their jobs each month, and now WalletHub is doubling down by awarding several Texas cities spots near the top of its hardest-working cities list .
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,215
|Going to Choctaw Casino ? Speedtrap in Calera, OK. (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|UFO Conspiracy Guy
|5
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|32
|12U Select Team Has Immediate Need
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|2
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|Feb 28
|ShowPhartt
|1
|Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14)
|Feb 28
|Tired of transplants
|4
