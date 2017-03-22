Texas attorney general bullies school for allowing Muslim students to pray
There are 28 comments on the ThinkProgress story from Monday Mar 20, titled Texas attorney general bullies school for allowing Muslim students to pray. In it, ThinkProgress reports that:
For the past seven years, Frisco Independent School District, a booming and extremely diverse district outside of Dallas, has made a room available at Liberty High School for its Muslim students to pray. Before the prayer room existed, several students had been missing as much as two hours of class time on Fridays to travel to a mosque in Plano; by giving them a space to pray on school grounds, the district accommodated the students' religious needs and ensured equal access to education.
#1 Tuesday
The Moooooslims are trying to take over. You better stop it while you can!
|
#2 Tuesday
SalaamZ ! Infidel. Funny thing! the native americans(thats INDIANS to you snot nosed 3rd grade dropouts) Said practically the very same thing , when they first encountered the EuroTrash invaders! Yet here you all are! Still occupying countries that dont belong to you! Well! here,s a little F.Y.I. Things in the universe change at the will of The Almighty ! Deal with it! LOL! CheerZ
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#3 Tuesday
Funniest thing is that if you travel to any Muslim country you will quickly find out that the goat humping Muslims are not required to pray five times a day, you will not find prayer rooms in the workplace, and the schools speak for themselves, there not dumb as rocks for nothing.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#4 Tuesday
Hi moohamid, you goat humpers can cry about non existent Native Americans all you want, fact is they don't exist, and that's coming from a Native American.
|
#6 Tuesday
We shall remove the Attorney general for violating the US
Constitution. Freedom of religion is our basic human right.
High school dropouts should be given labor jobs.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#7 Tuesday
Don't hold your breath mooohamid, no laws were broken, goat humping Muslims have no constitutional rights to come here, they really don't, the travel ban is 100% constitutional and will be reinstated very soon, question is how many Muslim terrorists snuck in while the alt-leftist democrats were playing games with the lives of American citizens.
|
#8 Tuesday
I bet a scumbag
###
imam is being paid tax money t
###
o lead the prayers.
###
Filthy traitors.
|
#9 Tuesday
SalaamZ ! McGoatHumper. Its quite obvious that you have no educated grasp on the evolution of all indigenous peoples! LOL! I would suggest a cursory coarse on american indian histories before you stuff your leg in your mouth again ! LOL! CheerZ
|
“Turn left at pub Number 42”
Since: Dec 08
7,606
Homehill,QLD
|
#10 Tuesday
So says an invader of indigenous peoples! LOL!
|
#11 Tuesday
Actually, I think it is against OUR laws to follow your own laws. If you follow Sharia laws you are an imposter and you are breaking our laws. We have no room for people who think they could follow their own laws.
|
#12 Tuesday
As matter of fact we do too !
Plenty of room for them ... underground.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#13 Tuesday
I was speaking about Muslims, the Islamic animal sex is famous, the fact that the koooran has rules for proper Islamic animal sex says a lot about Islam.
The rest of the world grew up, you guys are still pumping goats, as a Native American that has gone on hunting trips to the Middle East I can tell you without the shadow of a doubt that Muslim men consider sex with animals normal, and something to brag about.
|
#14 Yesterday
SalaamZ ! Chucky! LOL! America was invaded and taken over by the lawless!, the dregs of society ,the criminally minded , religious and social rejects , etc. Do your homework! LOL! Its called "American-History"! CheerZ
|
#15 Yesterday
SalaamZ ! A.B. LOL! Wrong ! and in Soooo many ways. Here,s just one. My Father , a man of letters , was invited into this country to receive a better education.Back then it was called "The Exchange Student Program"! LOL! And No invasion was necessary. CheerZ
|
“Turn left at pub Number 42”
Since: Dec 08
7,606
Homehill,QLD
|
#16 Yesterday
Who were you invited by?
a)invaders
B) indigenous peoples
|
United States
|
#17 Yesterday
60 % divorce rate in America
Who needs goats anymore?
Poor American women have taken dogs as their soulmates and boyfriends.
Muslims are helping bringing sanity to America.
Iceland is giving $5000 per month to Muslim men to marry their women and populate their country.
Muslim sperm !!! Halal & best
|
United States
|
#18 Yesterday
Proud of your Muslim father, Rabbeen.
I have a Masters from University of California. I have worked in the US aerospace industry for many years, and I am a proud American Muslim. I have met Astronauts.
America needs smart and peacemaker leaders.
They offered me US citizenship to stay here for which I am thankful. But I did not marry any long legged blonde, yet.
There are highly educated Muslims who are providing valuable contributions to America.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#19 Yesterday
Not sure about the divorce rate, under Islamic law there is no divorce, the goat humper simply kills the unwanted wife and gets another.
Muslims still need goats, Muslim men brag about making animals submit to proper Islamic animal sex.
You dreaming about dogs, every goat humper I met in the Middle East was terrified of our dogs.
Muslims bring the stench of death to every land they invade.
Read your koooran, mooohamid, piss be upon him, said pigs were halal, do you also enjoy pig sex?
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#20 Yesterday
Aerospace, LOL, mooohamid wasn't an astronaut, you can pump your goat as hard as you can and you still won't get in orbit.
I herd you guys were jihading in London again, it's time to ban Islam.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#21 Yesterday
And that substandard education was used for jihad.
|
|
