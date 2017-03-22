Texas attorney general bullies school...

Texas attorney general bullies school for allowing Muslim students to pray

There are 28 comments on the ThinkProgress story from Monday Mar 20, titled Texas attorney general bullies school for allowing Muslim students to pray. In it, ThinkProgress reports that:

For the past seven years, Frisco Independent School District, a booming and extremely diverse district outside of Dallas, has made a room available at Liberty High School for its Muslim students to pray. Before the prayer room existed, several students had been missing as much as two hours of class time on Fridays to travel to a mosque in Plano; by giving them a space to pray on school grounds, the district accommodated the students' religious needs and ensured equal access to education.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
BuildTheWall

Knoxville, TN

#1 Tuesday
The Moooooslims are trying to take over. You better stop it while you can!

Judged:

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#2 Tuesday
BuildTheWall wrote:
The Moooooslims are trying to take over. You better stop it while you can!
SalaamZ ! Infidel. Funny thing! the native americans(thats INDIANS to you snot nosed 3rd grade dropouts) Said practically the very same thing , when they first encountered the EuroTrash invaders! Yet here you all are! Still occupying countries that dont belong to you! Well! here,s a little F.Y.I. Things in the universe change at the will of The Almighty ! Deal with it! LOL! CheerZ

Judged:

6

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#3 Tuesday
Funniest thing is that if you travel to any Muslim country you will quickly find out that the goat humping Muslims are not required to pray five times a day, you will not find prayer rooms in the workplace, and the schools speak for themselves, there not dumb as rocks for nothing.

Judged:

4

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#4 Tuesday
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
<quoted text> SalaamZ ! Infidel. Funny thing! the native americans(thats INDIANS to you snot nosed 3rd grade dropouts) Said practically the very same thing , when they first encountered the EuroTrash invaders! Yet here you all are! Still occupying countries that dont belong to you! Well! here,s a little F.Y.I. Things in the universe change at the will of The Almighty ! Deal with it! LOL! CheerZ
Hi moohamid, you goat humpers can cry about non existent Native Americans all you want, fact is they don't exist, and that's coming from a Native American.

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Khan

Dallas, TX

#6 Tuesday
BuildTheWall wrote:
The Moooooslims are trying to take over. You better stop it while you can!
We shall remove the Attorney general for violating the US
Constitution. Freedom of religion is our basic human right.
High school dropouts should be given labor jobs.

Judged:

5

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#7 Tuesday
Khan wrote:
<quoted text>

We shall remove the Attorney general for violating the US
Constitution. Freedom of religion is our basic human right.
High school dropouts should be given labor jobs.
Don't hold your breath mooohamid, no laws were broken, goat humping Muslims have no constitutional rights to come here, they really don't, the travel ban is 100% constitutional and will be reinstated very soon, question is how many Muslim terrorists snuck in while the alt-leftist democrats were playing games with the lives of American citizens.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
muzis_R_roaches

Austin, TX

#8 Tuesday
I bet a scumbag
###
imam is being paid tax money t
###
o lead the prayers.
###
Filthy traitors.

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#9 Tuesday
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Hi moohamid, you goat humpers can cry about non existent Native Americans all you want, fact is they don't exist, and that's coming from a Native American.
SalaamZ ! McGoatHumper. Its quite obvious that you have no educated grasp on the evolution of all indigenous peoples! LOL! I would suggest a cursory coarse on american indian histories before you stuff your leg in your mouth again ! LOL! CheerZ

Judged:

5

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

AussieBobby

“Turn left at pub Number 42”

Since: Dec 08

7,606

Homehill,QLD

#10 Tuesday
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
<quoted text> SalaamZ ! McGoatHumper. Its quite obvious that you have no educated grasp on the evolution of all indigenous peoples! LOL! I would suggest a cursory coarse on american indian histories before you stuff your leg in your mouth again ! LOL! CheerZ
So says an invader of indigenous peoples! LOL!

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Chuck

Oak Forest, IL

#11 Tuesday
Khan wrote:
<quoted text>

We shall remove the Attorney general for violating the US
Constitution. Freedom of religion is our basic human right.
High school dropouts should be given labor jobs.
Actually, I think it is against OUR laws to follow your own laws. If you follow Sharia laws you are an imposter and you are breaking our laws. We have no room for people who think they could follow their own laws.

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
muzis_R_roaches

Austin, TX

#12 Tuesday
Chuck wrote:
We have no room for people who think they could follow their own laws.
As matter of fact we do too !

Plenty of room for them ... underground.

Judged:

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#13 Tuesday
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
<quoted text> SalaamZ ! McGoatHumper. Its quite obvious that you have no educated grasp on the evolution of all indigenous peoples! LOL! I would suggest a cursory coarse on american indian histories before you stuff your leg in your mouth again ! LOL! CheerZ
I was speaking about Muslims, the Islamic animal sex is famous, the fact that the koooran has rules for proper Islamic animal sex says a lot about Islam.

The rest of the world grew up, you guys are still pumping goats, as a Native American that has gone on hunting trips to the Middle East I can tell you without the shadow of a doubt that Muslim men consider sex with animals normal, and something to brag about.

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#14 Yesterday
Chuck wrote:
<quoted text>

Actually, I think it is against OUR laws to follow your own laws. If you follow Sharia laws you are an imposter and you are breaking our laws. We have no room for people who think they could follow their own laws.
SalaamZ ! Chucky! LOL! America was invaded and taken over by the lawless!, the dregs of society ,the criminally minded , religious and social rejects , etc. Do your homework! LOL! Its called "American-History"! CheerZ

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#15 Yesterday
AussieBobby wrote:
<quoted text>

So says an invader of indigenous peoples! LOL!
SalaamZ ! A.B. LOL! Wrong ! and in Soooo many ways. Here,s just one. My Father , a man of letters , was invited into this country to receive a better education.Back then it was called "The Exchange Student Program"! LOL! And No invasion was necessary. CheerZ

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

AussieBobby

“Turn left at pub Number 42”

Since: Dec 08

7,606

Homehill,QLD

#16 Yesterday
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
<quoted text> SalaamZ ! A.B. LOL! Wrong ! and in Soooo many ways. Here,s just one. My Father , a man of letters , was invited into this country to receive a better education.Back then it was called "The Exchange Student Program"! LOL! And No invasion was necessary. CheerZ
Who were you invited by?
a)invaders
B) indigenous peoples

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Khan

United States

#17 Yesterday
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Don't hold your breath mooohamid, no laws were broken, goat humping Muslims have no constitutional rights to come here, they really don't, the travel ban is 100% constitutional and will be reinstated very soon, question is how many Muslim terrorists snuck in while the alt-leftist democrats were playing games with the lives of American citizens.
60 % divorce rate in America
Who needs goats anymore?
Poor American women have taken dogs as their soulmates and boyfriends.
Muslims are helping bringing sanity to America.
Iceland is giving $5000 per month to Muslim men to marry their women and populate their country.
Muslim sperm !!! Halal & best

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Khan

United States

#18 Yesterday
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
<quoted text> SalaamZ ! A.B. LOL! Wrong ! and in Soooo many ways. Here,s just one. My Father , a man of letters , was invited into this country to receive a better education.Back then it was called "The Exchange Student Program"! LOL! And No invasion was necessary. CheerZ
Proud of your Muslim father, Rabbeen.
I have a Masters from University of California. I have worked in the US aerospace industry for many years, and I am a proud American Muslim. I have met Astronauts.
America needs smart and peacemaker leaders.
They offered me US citizenship to stay here for which I am thankful. But I did not marry any long legged blonde, yet.
There are highly educated Muslims who are providing valuable contributions to America.

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#19 Yesterday
Khan wrote:
<quoted text>

60 % divorce rate in America
Who needs goats anymore?
Poor American women have taken dogs as their soulmates and boyfriends.
Muslims are helping bringing sanity to America.
Iceland is giving $5000 per month to Muslim men to marry their women and populate their country.
Muslim sperm !!! Halal & best
Not sure about the divorce rate, under Islamic law there is no divorce, the goat humper simply kills the unwanted wife and gets another.

Muslims still need goats, Muslim men brag about making animals submit to proper Islamic animal sex.

You dreaming about dogs, every goat humper I met in the Middle East was terrified of our dogs.

Muslims bring the stench of death to every land they invade.

Read your koooran, mooohamid, piss be upon him, said pigs were halal, do you also enjoy pig sex?

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#20 Yesterday
Khan wrote:
<quoted text>

Proud of your Muslim father, Rabbeen.
I have a Masters from University of California. I have worked in the US aerospace industry for many years, and I am a proud American Muslim. I have met Astronauts.
America needs smart and peacemaker leaders.
They offered me US citizenship to stay here for which I am thankful. But I did not marry any long legged blonde, yet.
There are highly educated Muslims who are providing valuable contributions to America.
Aerospace, LOL, mooohamid wasn't an astronaut, you can pump your goat as hard as you can and you still won't get in orbit.

I herd you guys were jihading in London again, it's time to ban Islam.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#21 Yesterday
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
<quoted text> SalaamZ ! A.B. LOL! Wrong ! and in Soooo many ways. Here,s just one. My Father , a man of letters , was invited into this country to receive a better education.Back then it was called "The Exchange Student Program"! LOL! And No invasion was necessary. CheerZ
And that substandard education was used for jihad.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ... 40 min Dmt 1
Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ... 44 min Dmt 1
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 2 hr WarForOil 116
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) 3 hr Texas Oilman 51
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr guest 1,311
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 10 hr WarForOil 9,714
we need to find someone who will run as democra... Tue ThomasA 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC