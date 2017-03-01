Spousal benefits for same-sex couples...

Spousal benefits for same-sex couples come under attack during Supreme Court hearing

Wednesday

The Texas Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case that seeks to ban Houston from using taxpayer dollars to pay for same-sex couples' benefits for its city employees. "I'm floored," Plano attorney Mark Phariss said.

