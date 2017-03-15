Skunk near golf course in Plano tests...

Skunk near golf course in Plano tests positive for rabies

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Animal Services Director Jamey Cantrell reports that the Plano Animal Shelter had a skunk test positive for rabies this week after it was observed exhibiting strange behavior on a fairway at The Club at Los Rios. This golf course is just east of Los Rios Blvd. between Park Blvd. and 14th St. and connects to both Bob Woodruff Park and Pecan Hollow Golf Course.

