Skunk near golf course in Plano tests positive for rabies
Animal Services Director Jamey Cantrell reports that the Plano Animal Shelter had a skunk test positive for rabies this week after it was observed exhibiting strange behavior on a fairway at The Club at Los Rios. This golf course is just east of Los Rios Blvd. between Park Blvd. and 14th St. and connects to both Bob Woodruff Park and Pecan Hollow Golf Course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|2 hr
|copout
|88
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|WarForOil
|9,709
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|guest
|1,279
|Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13)
|Thu
|xxx
|3
|Do u know him
|Wed
|gfu
|1
|12U Select Team Has Immediate Need
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|2
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|Feb 28
|ShowPhartt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC