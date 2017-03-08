Siva Govindarajan brings Brightway In...

Siva Govindarajan brings Brightway Insurance to Plano, Texas

More Texans are about to experience a better way to shop for insurance as Brightway Insurance announces its third Agency in the Lone Star State will open next week. Siva Govindarajan will open the doors to Brightway, The Siva Family Agency on Monday, March 13, in Plano.

