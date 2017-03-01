Rover Dramawerks Presents World Premiere Comedy BIGGER

Rover Dramawerks continues their 17th Season with the World Premiere comedy, Bigger by Ron Peer. Performances will be at Rover's theatre in Plano, located in Ruisseau Village at 221 W. Parker Rd, Suite 580, at the northwest corner of Parker and 75. Performances run January 12 through February 4, 2017 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. Plastic surgeon John Swift is in BIG trouble...he's in debt to loan sharks, the FBI wants him to help bring down a ruthless mobster , and he's gotten both his wife and the mobster's girlfriend pregnant.

