Rookie of the Year in Less than a Year

Rookie of the Year in Less than a Year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Natl. Relocation & Real Estate

One recipient, Wendy Hulkowich in Plano, Texas, grew her business so quickly when she got into real estate that her husband, a successful executive who had just been laid off from his job, became an agent so she could handle all the business and referrals she was receiving. How did she do it? She built relationships by taking every opportunity to "plant the seed" for future referrals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 43 min Texxy 46
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 50 min Inquisitor 1,249
News Protest at Crews Inn Bar in Dallas Texas (Aug '08) 22 hr PRENDA MOMBACH 25
News Dallas doctor in botched surgeriesa 22 hr yidfellas v USA 3
Looking for someone who need a roommate Fri xxx 7
Going to Choctaw Casino ? Speedtrap in Calera, OK. (Jul '15) Fri ThomasA 3
Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15) Fri UFO Conspiracy Guy 5
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,088 • Total comments across all topics: 279,494,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC