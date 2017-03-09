Rookie of the Year in Less than a Year
One recipient, Wendy Hulkowich in Plano, Texas, grew her business so quickly when she got into real estate that her husband, a successful executive who had just been laid off from his job, became an agent so she could handle all the business and referrals she was receiving. How did she do it? She built relationships by taking every opportunity to "plant the seed" for future referrals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|43 min
|Texxy
|46
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|50 min
|Inquisitor
|1,249
|Protest at Crews Inn Bar in Dallas Texas (Aug '08)
|22 hr
|PRENDA MOMBACH
|25
|Dallas doctor in botched surgeriesa
|22 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Looking for someone who need a roommate
|Fri
|xxx
|7
|Going to Choctaw Casino ? Speedtrap in Calera, OK. (Jul '15)
|Fri
|ThomasA
|3
|Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15)
|Fri
|UFO Conspiracy Guy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC