Racing considered factor in Porsche crash that left 2 teens dead, 1 injured, Plano police say
Racing is now considered a factor in a crash last month in Plano that killed two 16-year-old girls and seriously injured another, police said. Authorities previously said the teens were speeding in a 2016 Porsche Macan but did not say until this week that racing was believed to be a factor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|40 min
|Inquisitor
|1,189
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|51 min
|WarForOil
|9,707
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|17 hr
|DuiGuy
|17
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|53
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|Sun
|Texxy the Indepen...
|4
|12U Select Team Has Immediate Need
|Sat
|Anonymous
|2
|testing
|Mar 4
|PlanoGal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC