Racing considered factor in Porsche c...

Racing considered factor in Porsche crash that left 2 teens dead, 1 injured, Plano police say

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Racing is now considered a factor in a crash last month in Plano that killed two 16-year-old girls and seriously injured another, police said. Authorities previously said the teens were speeding in a 2016 Porsche Macan but did not say until this week that racing was believed to be a factor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 40 min Inquisitor 1,189
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 51 min WarForOil 9,707
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) 17 hr DuiGuy 17
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) Mon ThomasA 53
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... Sun Texxy the Indepen... 4
12U Select Team Has Immediate Need Sat Anonymous 2
testing Mar 4 PlanoGal 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,152 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC