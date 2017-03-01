Plano lab employee headed to prison after inappropriately touching 6 teenage patients
A phlebotomist who worked for Children's Medical Center of Plano was sentenced to 19 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to inappropriately touching six teenage patients. Mohammad Ali, 46, pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to seven counts of indecency with a child, according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.
