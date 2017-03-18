Plano firefighters rescue teen stuck ...

Plano firefighters rescue teen stuck in washing machine after 'extreme spring cleaning'

Saturday Mar 18

An engine officer said, "Teen in no distress" after crews responded to the 3900 Sandia Drive Plano, near Coit Road and West Parker Road, just after 1:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the department. Technical Rescue - Teenager stuck in washing machine.

