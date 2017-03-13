Plano Business Owner Stands Up Agains...

Plano Business Owner Stands Up Against Bathroom Bill

Texas' controversial "bathroom bill" tentatively passed in the state Senate, but now heads to the House, where it faces an uphill battle. Business leaders, big and small, have spoken out against the passage of Senate Bill 6. The Texas Association of Business estimated the state would lose $8.5 billion in GDP and loss of 185,000 jobs in the first year.

