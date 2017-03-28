Person who pulled over after witnessi...

Person who pulled over after witnessing crash on Dallas North Tollway struck, killed by car

Tuesday Read more: Dallas Morning News

A driver who witnessed a crash Monday night in Plano was killed after pulling over to the side of the road and getting out of the vehicle. Texas highway patrol troopers were called about 10:30 p.m. to the Dallas North Tollway, near the Sam Rayburn Tollway overpass.

Plano, TX

