News 12 mins ago 10:37 p.m.Healthcare to triple in cost for retired Texas teachers

Retired teachers in Texas are projected to pay double or triple their current premiums for healthcare beginning September 1. "Retired teachers are very fed up. I'm extremely frustrated," said Pat Hill who taught math in Collin County schools for 32 years.

