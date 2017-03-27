Neighbors sue Plano over sewage stenc...

Neighbors sue Plano over sewage stench that they blame for headaches, nausea and rashes

10 hrs ago

Four Plano residents are taking the city to court and demanding more than $1 million for illnesses and stress that they blame on odor caused by overflows from the city's sewage system. Hooshang Kordy, Harold Kieke, Ailun Qian and Stephan Schmidt live in the Cross Creek neighborhood in west Plano, near Hoblitzelle Park.

Plano, TX

