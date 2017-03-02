'Long journey' ahead for Plano teen injured when Porsche crashed into tree, killing 2 friends
A Plano teen severely injured in a car crash that killed two of her friends last month still has a long journey ahead. "Life is definitely on hold," Terri Murray, Kendall Murray's mother, told KXAS-TV from the lobby of Medical City Plano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
