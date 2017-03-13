Like Daiso? Carrollton's Kinokuniya Books Is the Japanese Gift Shop of Your Dreams.

Daiso Japan, the obscenely well-organized Japanese $1.50 store, was enough of a magnet to draw lines of obsessive shoppers to Carrollton, but now the same strip mall on Old Denton Road has added Kinokuniya, upping the ante and making the shopping center the ultimate destination for those of us who live to browse. The Japanese book store, which opened Dec. 30 and celebrated its grand opening Feb. 25, sells a beautifully curated collection of new and popular releases, books on Japanese culture and cooking, manga and more in the world of publishing.

