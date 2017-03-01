Kendall Murray lucky to survive crash...

Kendall Murray lucky to survive crash in Plano, Texas

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Ma'am, you look like you're having a bad day. Can I give you a hug?' The moment a quick-thinking bus driver pulls over to talk down a suicidal woman from jumping off a bridge Democrats call for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign and even Republicans urge him to recuse himself after he lied to senators about meeting the Russian ambassador TWICE during Trump's campaign Is this the best money-saving hack ever? How the VERY simple 'Three Day Rule' can boost your bank balance Are you wearing your underwear WRONG? The six mistakes all women are making Hallie Biden's father supportive of his daughter's relationship with her late husband's married brother Hunter while friends of the family say they had no idea the two were having an affair Frat boys 'smeared peanut butter on the face of freshman student with a peanut allergy when he passed out during a hazing ritual' Want to know how good ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
12U Select Team Has Immediate Need 2 hr Ross Bishop 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr Inquisitor 1,120
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon Tue ShowPhartt 1
Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14) Tue Tired of transplants 4
looking for some truth from plano Feb 26 xxx 5
Seeking personal assistant Feb 25 xxx 2
Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08) Feb 18 Harny 45
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,742 • Total comments across all topics: 279,259,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC