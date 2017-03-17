JC Penney closing LI store

The JC Penney department store in the Westfield Sunrise Mall in Massapequa will be closing as part of the flagging retailer's most recent efforts to return to profitability. The Plano, Texas-based chain announced 138 store closings Friday in its "continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability," according to a company statement.

