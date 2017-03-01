HPES gets tapped to support Navy enli...

HPES gets tapped to support Navy enlistment systems

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Washington Technology

HP Enterprise Services has won a $41.7 million contract to provide technical support and engineering services to the Chief of Naval Operations. The task order contract will support the Navy Selection and Classification office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,113
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon Tue ShowPhartt 1
Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14) Tue Tired of transplants 4
looking for some truth from plano Feb 26 xxx 5
Seeking personal assistant Feb 25 xxx 2
Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08) Feb 18 Harny 45
Plano Music Thread (Jul '16) Feb 16 Musikologist 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,746 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC