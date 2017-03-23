Habitat for Humanity of South Collin ...

Habitat for Humanity of South Collin County dedicates new home

Habitat for Humanity of South Collin County Home Dedication Event was held on Friday, March 24. This dedication marked Capital One's fourth home build for Habitat for Humanity of South Collin County. The homeowners are Maria Reynosa and her 12-year-old daughter, Carmen.

