Furniture retailer Rent-A-Center adopts poison pill
Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself. Engaged Capital, which owns a 12.9 percent stake in Rent-A-Center, last month nominated five candidates for election to the retailer's board of directors.
