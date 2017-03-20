Frito-Lay, Jack Link's Meat Up

Frito-Lay, Jack Link's Meat Up

PLANO, Texas & MINONG, Wis. -- PepsiCo's Frito-Lay North America division and Jack Link's have entered into an agreement in which Frito-Lay will sell and distribute a new line of meat snacks under the Matador by Jack Link's brand, aimed at young adults with action-driven lifestyles.

