Frances "Wilma" French...

Frances "Wilma" French...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Great Bend Tribune

Frances "Wilma" French, 98, passed away Feb. 24, 2017, in Lewisville, Texas. Born Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 1 hr Texxy the Indepen... 18
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr guest 1,197
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForOil 9,708
Garland Soccer (Mar '15) 6 hr Soapboxmom 44
Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15) 12 hr xxx 4
Warning girls (Dec '12) 12 hr xxx 5
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Mon DuiGuy 17
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC