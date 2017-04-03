Food News: Shake Shack Opens in Plano...

Food News: Shake Shack Opens in Plano, Austin Restaurant Fixe is Coming to DFW and More

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Dallas Observer

This week, CBD Provisions announced their new executive chef: Coner Seargeant, who up until now has been CBD's chef de cuisine. He takes over for Richard Blankenship, who left the restaurant late last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 37 min WarForOil 9,723
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr Rainbow Kid 1,365
Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o... 20 hr NFL 2
Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13) Sun xxx 12
Brand Awareness Focus Group Sun Nope 2
Grown man body slams young boy Apr 1 ThomasA 3
News Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11) Mar 31 Doubter 18
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,047,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC