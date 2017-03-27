Dallas North Tollway to Remain Closed in Plano This Weekend
Expect major traffic headaches this weekend on the Dallas North Tollway in Plano, as crews close all lanes in both directions for construction. North and southbound lanes of the DNT will close in the Legacy area of Plano at 11 p.m. Friday and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|3 hr
|shines12
|1
|Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|Doubter
|18
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|guest
|1,346
|WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07)
|8 hr
|quityourbs
|563
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|10 hr
|25or6to4
|135
|looking for some truth from plano
|Mar 25
|guest
|6
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|Mar 22
|Mikey
|25
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC