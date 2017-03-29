Continue reading What cutting Meals o...

Continue reading What cutting Meals on Wheels funding in Dallas would actually look like

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Dallas Morning News

We wonder exactly which Meals on Wheels recipients White House budget director Mick Mulvaney would like to drop as part of proposed cuts to "programs that don't work." Could he mean the woman who volunteered to cradle premature babies at Parkland well into her 90s and then after she turned 100, ended up bedridden herself and in need of meal deliveries once a day? Or would he stop the meals for the white-haired octogenarian who looks like Mrs. Santa Claus but can't drive anymore? She greets Meals on Wheels volunteers by saying, "I'm just glad I am still here."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13) 7 hr xxx 10
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 8 hr WarForOil 131
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 14 hr guest 1,340
Grown man body slams young boy Wed Infidel 2
Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o... Wed NFL 1
Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ... Mar 27 jaime 2
looking for some truth from plano Mar 25 guest 6
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,913 • Total comments across all topics: 279,940,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC