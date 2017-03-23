Continue reading JPMorgan Chase is adding to its huge Legacy West campus
Chase recently made requests with the City of Plano to add hundreds of additional parking spaces at the west end of their property along Headquarters Drive. The big financial services and banking company still plans to house about 6,000 workers in the West Plano development when it opens this fall, a Chase spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|39 min
|WarForOil
|9,715
|Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|xxx
|7
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|118
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|guest
|1,315
|hay trump stock market drop 238
|11 hr
|WarForOil
|3
|Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ...
|Thu
|Dmt
|1
|Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ...
|Thu
|Dmt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC