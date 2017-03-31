Continue reading Former Abbott staffer to lead Texas economic development agency
Robert Allen will replace Tracye McDaniel, who stepped down from her role as president and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation to start her own consulting firm earlier this month. "[Allen] has been an invaluable member of my team, and after 14 years of exemplary service in my office and to the State of Texas, I want to thank him for his boundless dedication," Abbott said in a statement released Friday.
