Continue reading Dallas' new wave of Chinese regional dining is sizzling hot

Giant communal bowls of simmering broth spiked with Sichuan pepper and chile oil land on rustic wooden tables at Chuan Chuan, a laid-back yet stylish new restaurant in Plano. The bowls cradle skewers threaded with shrimp, baby octopus, chicken, sausage and fish balls; in the bottom are Chinese vegetables and noodles.

