Continue reading Dallas' new wave of Chinese regional dining is sizzling hot
Giant communal bowls of simmering broth spiked with Sichuan pepper and chile oil land on rustic wooden tables at Chuan Chuan, a laid-back yet stylish new restaurant in Plano. The bowls cradle skewers threaded with shrimp, baby octopus, chicken, sausage and fish balls; in the bottom are Chinese vegetables and noodles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|xxx
|5
|Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ...
|5 hr
|Dmt
|1
|Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ...
|5 hr
|Dmt
|1
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|7 hr
|WarForOil
|116
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Texas Oilman
|51
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|guest
|1,311
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|WarForOil
|9,714
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC