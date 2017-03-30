Continue reading Coach, Tesla set for May arrival at Plano's Legacy West
May will be a big month for openings at the mammoth Legacy West development in Plano, with retailers including Coach and Fabletics and restaurants Del Frisco's and True Food Kitchen putting out the welcome mat. The $3.2 billion, 255-acre development includes 415,000 square feet of open-air retail and restaurant space.
