Consumer 1 hour ago 11:10 a.m.Legacy West welcoming dozens of new retailers, restaurants
As master developer Fehmi Karahan prepares to welcome corporate clientele to Legacy West, he's also bringing an assortment of retailers and restaurants to compliment the office space. The $3.2 billion, 225-acre Legacy West in Plano is already home to furniture store West Elm and North Texas restaurant newcomer Shake Shack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|guest
|1,366
|Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13)
|20 hr
|xxx
|13
|Grown man body slams young boy
|20 hr
|WarForOil
|4
|hay trump stock market drop 238
|20 hr
|WarForOil
|4
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|Apr 2
|Nope
|2
|WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07)
|Mar 31
|quityourbs
|563
|looking for some truth from plano
|Mar 25
|guest
|6
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC