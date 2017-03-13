Columbus' JCPenny slated to permanently close
The Columbus JCPenny, located in Leigh Mall, is permanently closing, according to a company press release. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff The Plano, Texas-based clothing retailer announced on Friday that it will close 138 stores nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,305
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|105
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|WarForOil
|9,712
|County Cracks Down On Fake Inspection Stickers (Mar '08)
|Sun
|HilaryLeigh
|40
|shooting on collins st,
|Sat
|petrologics
|1
|Total liar
|Sat
|Break your Jaw
|1
|Joshua Rodriguez
|Sat
|Rev Jaun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC