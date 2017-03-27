Candidates for Melissa City Council a...

Candidates for Melissa City Council announced

Four candidates for Melissa City Council have filed to run for the open seat on the council in the May 6 Special Called Municipal Election. The current Council Member of Place 5 Tom Stevens announced his resignation from the seat earlier this year because he plans to move outside the city limits.

