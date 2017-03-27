Candidates for Melissa City Council announced
Four candidates for Melissa City Council have filed to run for the open seat on the council in the May 6 Special Called Municipal Election. The current Council Member of Place 5 Tom Stevens announced his resignation from the seat earlier this year because he plans to move outside the city limits.
