Blame (Or Thank, I Guess) JCPenney Fo...

Blame (Or Thank, I Guess) JCPenney For the Rise of Zubaz Pants

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: D Magazine

From the lede of Tomas Rios' entertaining story about the zebra-striped clown pants' "rise, fall, and rise" at Vocativ: During a 1990 JCPenney quarterly video conference, executives in the Plano, Texas corporate office made a business decision motivated by a death threat. The executives had gathered to review presentations for the JCPenney men's collection and it was all business as usual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr Inquisitor 1,189
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 5 hr WarForOil 9,707
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) 21 hr DuiGuy 17
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) Mon ThomasA 53
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... Mar 5 Texxy the Indepen... 4
12U Select Team Has Immediate Need Mar 4 Anonymous 2
testing Mar 4 PlanoGal 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC