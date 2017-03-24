Asian supermarket bonanza: 7 great pl...

Asian supermarket bonanza: 7 great places to shop in North Texas

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Whether you're shopping to cook Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese or other Asian cuisine or simply want an eye-popping, mouth-watering cultural excursion, a trip to the market can be deliciously inspiring. This sprawling, Taiwanese-owned supermarket offers an impressive selection of pantry goods from China, Japan, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand, India and elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,315
Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13) 5 hr xxx 6
hay trump stock market drop 238 5 hr WarForOil 3
Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ... 20 hr Dmt 1
Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ... 20 hr Dmt 1
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 22 hr WarForOil 116
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) 23 hr Texas Oilman 51
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Collin County was issued at March 24 at 10:57AM CDT

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,567 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC