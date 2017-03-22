a First datea with possible Weems partners
During what County Coordinator Michael Morón described as a “first date,” representatives of Community Hospital Corporation and Vestra Llc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|50 min
|guest
|1,311
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|115
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|WarForOil
|9,714
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|18 hr
|AussieBobby
|28
|we need to find someone who will run as democra...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
|hay trump stock market drop 238
|Tue
|Wayne
|2
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|Tue
|RevLB
|55
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC